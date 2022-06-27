A Belgrade man is accused of stealing motorcycle from a grocery store parking lot and fleeing from police.
Zane Smith, 23, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video before Judge Bryan Adams on Monday.
Adams set Smith’s bail at $5,000. Smith is charged with theft and possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.
For the theft charge Smith could see a maximum sentence of three years in prison. For the possession charge, Smith could see up to five years in prison.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a man reported that his motorcycle had been stolen from the Albertsons parking lot in Belgrade at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Belgrade police spoke with the manager of the Albertsons, who said another Albertsons employee watched surveillance video of a man in a white hoodie sweater pushing the parked motorcycle around the building.
Employees at a neighboring store also reported seeing a man in a gray hoodie sweater pushing the motorcycle behind the building, according to court documents.
Several hours later, a patrolling Belgrade Police officer noticed a small motorcycle driven by a man wearing a white hoodie heading north on Jackrabbit Lane. The driver was later identified by the police as Smith.
The officer tried to make a traffic stop, according to the complaint, but Smith didn’t stop and the officer lost him.
At about 2:30 a.m., two other patrolling police officers saw Smith driving on Cruiser Lane in Belgrade.
The police again tried to stop the motorcycle and flashed their lights and sirens. According to the court document, Smith turned around and fled from the police.
He apparently drove several blocks, including driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, before eventually crashing on Quaw Boulevard.
After crashing his motorcycle, Smith fled on foot. Police tackled Smith and arrested him. In a backpack, police found a glass pipe and “crystalline substance” which tested positive for meth.
