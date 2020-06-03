A Belgrade man faces his seventh drunk driving charge after police responded to a report of a naked man at a fishing access site and found him drunk in the driver seat of his running truck.
Scott David Thompson, 61, is charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol. He appeared via video Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $5,000.
On Tuesday, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Erwin Bridge Fishing Access for a report of a naked man wearing a straw hat and possibly drunk or on drugs, according to charging documents.
A deputy found Thompson wearing a green bandana around his head, unbuttoned shirt and shorts sitting in the driver seat of a white truck that was running, court documents say. Thompson told the deputy he had been wearing a thong and was not naked while at the fishing access.
Police said Thompson covered his mouth while talking to the deputy and that his speech was slurred, he was sweating and had a strong odor of alcohol, charging documents said.
Thompson told the deputy he had consumed “one” that day and mumbled what kind of beverage he drank.
The deputy asked Thompson to exit his truck to perform a sobriety test. The deputy observed Thompson was uneasy on his feet, used the truck’s door for balance and his shirt was unevenly buttoned. The deputy concluded Thompson was unable to drive safely.
Police said Thompson has had six prior drunk driving convictions.
In court on Wednesday, prosecutor Ashley Carroll said Thompson has a long criminal history and a number of probation violations. She said Thompson’s most recent drunk driving charged was in 1989 and that he has been convicted of theft, manufacturing cocaine and having a controlled substance, all felonies.
