Belgrade man accused of robbing boss with AK-47 over late paycheck By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 7, 2021 A Belgrade man brought an AK-47 to his boss's house on Monday during a dispute over a late paycheck, according to law enforcement.Carlos Sanchez, 25, is accused of felony robbery. Gallatin County Justice Court set his bail at $15,000 on Tuesday morning, according to justice court staff.According to court documents, Sanchez had texted his boss, the victim, that the man owed him money and that Sanchez was coming over to his house in Belgrade's River Rock subdivision at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. The victim told law enforcement that he heard Sanchez enter the home and rack a gun multiple times, then walk past the kitchen with an AK-47. Sanchez originally did not see his boss, but walked back into the kitchen and did see him. He told his boss, “I’m gonna kill you if you don’t pay me right now,” according to police.The man then opened a company bank account on his phone and transferred all of the money in that account — $435.50 — to Sanchez, according to arresting documents. Law enforcement say Sanchez then pushed the man onto a bed and pointed the gun at him before the other people in the residence got between the two and removed Sanchez from the room. The victim told law enforcement that payday was usually Friday, but that the victim’s boss hadn’t gone to a bank yet so the victim was still unable to pay his employees.A sheriff’s deputy arrested Sanchez at a traffic stop. He told law enforcement that he's unable to provide for his family if he doesn't get paid and that he had other coworkers who had been paid but he had not yet been, according to arresting documents.He said the victim owed him around $2,500. He denied that there was a gun involved in the interaction and said he did not know why the victim would have been scared of him.Law enforcement found an unloaded AK-47 upstairs in the victim's residence with two loaded magazines next to it. 