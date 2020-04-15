A Belgrade man accused of raping a teenage girl and leaving her at a park after he got her drunk was recently a wrestling coach at the local middle school, officials said.
Gage Currier, 24, is charged with rape and two counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies. Currier is being held on $100,000 bail at the Gallatin County jail.
Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said Currier was a wrestling coach at the Belgrade Middle School from Jan. 27 to March 7. He said Currier was not a teacher at the school.
Saunders said a background check that showed Currier had no criminal history was done before the school district hired him.
Coaches at Belgrade schools are granted contracts for the season they are coaching. Once those contracts are up, Saunders said, the coaches have to be approved by the board of trustees for rehiring.
He said Currier doesn’t have a contract with the school district to continue coaching and he won’t be rehired for next year.
Saunders said it’s alarming any time there are accusations of someone harming a student or child, noting that the charges at this point are allegations.
He said his concerns are for the kids and their families involved in this incident.
“It hurts. Your job is to protect and administrate kids,” he said.
Last week, a Belgrade officer found a teenage girl unconscious, drunk and possibly hypothermic in a field next to Saddle Peak Elementary School, according to charing documents. The girl was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
She later told an officer that she and another teenage girl met Currier at a park. Currier gave the girls vodka, according to charging documents. The girl said she couldn’t remember what happened after they drank the alcohol.
The other girl involved in the incident said Currier raped her after the two girls were drunk, court documents say.
Currier told officers he contacted the girls the day of the incident using a messaging app on his phone and told them he had vodka. Currier admitted letting the girls drink the vodka and later having sex with one of them before dropping them off at a park, police said in charging documents.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.