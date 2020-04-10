Bail was set Friday at $100,000 for a Belgrade man accused of raping a teenage girl and leaving her at a park after he got her drunk.
Gage Currier, 24, is charged with rape and two counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West.
On Wednesday at about 3 a.m., a Belgrade officer responded to a field next to Saddle Peak Elementary School for a report of a drunk, unconscious and possibly hypothermic girl.
The girl was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
She later told an officer that she and another teenage girl met Currier at a park. Currier gave the girls vodka, according to charging documents. The girl said she couldn’t remember much after they drank the alcohol.
The other girl involved in the incident corroborated the story. She told the officer that Currier raped the victim after the two girls were drunk, court documents say.
On Thursday, Currier said he contacted the girls the day of the incident through a messaging app on his phone and told them he had vodka. Currier admitted letting the girls drink the vodka and later having sex with one of them before dropping them off at a park, court documents say.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.