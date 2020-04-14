A Belgrade man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman after fighting with her boyfriend.
Forrest Keith Wolf, 20, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams. Bail was set at $25,000.
On Sunday around 3:30 a.m., a deputy heard yelling coming from an apartment building at West College Street and Grant Chamberlain Drive near the Law and Justice Center. The deputy saw a red car drive away and a man running from the area.
The deputy chased the man and detained him near 15th Avenue.
The man told the deputy he and Wolf got into a fist fight because Wolf’s girlfriend was causing problems at the apartment, according to charging documents. The man said Wolf went to his car and grabbed a gun after Wolf hit the man multiple times in the face.
Wolf then pointed the gun at the man’s girlfriend, police said.
The woman corroborated the story. She said Wolf pointed the gun at her throat and hit her cheek with it, police said in charging documents.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Wolf near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Babcock Street. The trooper took Wolf to the Law and Justice Center where he was cited and released for drunk driving, a seatbelt violation, expired registration, and fleeing and eluding an officer, court documents say.
After Wolf was released from the trooper’s custody, the deputy arrested him for the assault.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.