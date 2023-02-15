A judge set bail at $150,000 on Wednesday for a Belgrade man accused of breaking into someone’s home, firing a gun and “pistol-whipping” one of the residents.
According to court documents, Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a man reportedly breaking into a mobile home in Belgrade and pulling a gun on the residents on Tuesday at around 10:40 p.m.
One of the men who lived in the home told sheriff’s deputies that Antonio Aguirre Jr., 33, had come to his home on Tuesday to confront him over a debt.
Aguirre apparently pulled a gun on the man and shot one round into the ground before entering the mobile home, according to the man’s report. Deputies recovered the bullet from the snow, court documents say.
Once inside the mobile home, Aguirre continued to hold the man at gunpoint, the man told law enforcement.
Another man who lived in the mobile home then reportedly “inserted himself in the altercation” and Aguirre “pistol-whipped” him, court documents allege.
Aguirre then fired his gun three times inside the trailer, court documents say. Deputies reportedly recovered three bullet casings from inside the home.
Aguirre left the house with an acoustic guitar and a backpack belonging to one of the men. On Wednesday morning, deputies pulled Aguirre over and arrested him.
Aguirre appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday before Judge Rick West, who set his bail at $150,000. Aguirre is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of burglary, all felonies.
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a fine of $50,000.
