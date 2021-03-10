A Belgrade man is facing his fourth drunk driving charge after police said he rammed three parked cars with a truck and knocked over a power pole.
Belgrade police on Monday responded to a report of a driver who crashed into cars and a power pole near Rosebud Avenue and Nebraska Street. Witnesses stopped the suspect after he fled the scene. An officer found the man, later identified by police as David Wozniak, 36, with witnesses in a backyard near where the incident happened.
Wozniak is charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol, a crime punishable by up to five years in state prison, a fine of $1,000 to $10,000 and at least one year of driver license revocation. He appeared by video in a Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $25,000.
Witnesses told police that Wozniak lost control of his truck and hit three parked cars on Rosebud Avenue. The impact pushed one car into a power pole, snapping it.
Police said in charging documents that Wozniak’s speech was slurred, he smelled of alcohol and his eyes were watery.
After refusing a sobriety test, police took Wozniak to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to take a sample of his blood. There, police said, Wozniak admitted he was drunk and that he had smoked marijuana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.