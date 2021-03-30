Judge Bryan Adams set bail at $3,000 for a 21-year-old Belgrade man accused of assault on a peace officer, a felony charge.
According to court documents, officers responded to a report that a man, Brennon Sleuth, had punched a woman in the face, kicked her in the ribs and shoved another woman to the ground on Saturday night outside of a bar.
After law enforcement arrived at the bar and spoke with the two women, they determined they had probable cause to arrest Sleuth for assault of a partner or family member.
As a sergeant was trying to arrest him, Sleuth fought against the sergeant. He then grabbed the holster of the sergeant’s pistol and pulled on it in what court documents say appeared to be an attempt to remove the firearm from the holster.
When the sergeant realized that Sleuth had a grip on his firearm, he pulled away and kneed him, which caused him to let go of the gun. Law enforcement then put Sleuth in a WRAP restraint, which immobilizes a person’s arms and legs, and booked him into the Gallatin County Detention Center, according to the court documents.
Adams ordered that Sleuth have no contact with one of the women and no harmful contact with the other and that he not leave the state or be in possession of guns, alcohol, or illegal drugs. Adams also ordered that Sleuth have no contact with the bar where the altercation took place.
A preliminary hearing for the case was set for April 16 at 8 a.m.
