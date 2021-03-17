The FBI arrested the owner of a Belgrade firearm academy earlier this week in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Cavanaugh of Bozeman is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to criminal complaints and an arrest warrant filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the day of Cavanaugh’s arrest.
Cavanaugh wore a hat with the name of his business, “Tactical Citizen,” while participating in the riots, according to the FBI. Federal agents identified Cavanaugh in a video taken in the Capitol and posted on the conservative social media site Parler.
Cavanaugh's hat helped lead law enforcement to him, according to court documents. The arrest documents signed by United States Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui were unsealed Tuesday.
Calls to the FBI field office in Salt Lake City and the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
