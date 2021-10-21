Bar employee charged for pushing health officer out of Bozeman bar in April By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Gallatin County has filed misdemeanor obstruction charges against a Bozeman bar employee who prosecutors say shoved the then-health officer out of a bar while he was conducting an inspection and later threatened to give out the health official's cell phone number on social media if he returned.Health officer Matt Kelley and another member of the Gallatin City-County Board of Health were conducting health inspections on April 23 to see if bars were complying with an emergency health rule intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to charging documents.It was while conducting those inspections that a Bar IX employee shoved Kelley out the door of the bar, documents say. Kelley reported the incident to law enforcement on April 26, 2021, and complaint and affidavit were filed in Gallatin County Justice Court at the end of September, as first reported by Montana Public Radio. Kelley stepped down from his role in June 2021 after 11 years as health officer to lead the Montana Public Health Institute.Kelley and the other health board member began inspecting bars near Rouse Avenue and Main Street and were working their way east, documents say. The two decided to go inside and inspect Bar IX when they noticed it was crowded, bartenders were not wearing masks and people were standing or dancing on the bar on the east side of the building.Kelley identified himself as the county health officer to the bouncer at Bar IX, gave him a business card and walked into the bar after the bouncer told him he could not come in. The man accused came down from a DJ booth to talk to the bouncer and then approached Kelley, told him he couldn’t be there and began pushing him, documents say.The bar is not charged with a crime, and neither are any other Bar IX employees. Kelley told law enforcement he had been inside the bar for about a minute taking photos and videos as part of the inspection before the employee came up to him and began pushing him toward the door. He said the employee immediately put his hands on Kelley and began pushing him and that, if he had the chance, Kelley could have explained further why he was allowed to be there, shown him the health department vest he was wearing or given him a business card.Under Montana law at the time, health officers were allowed to conduct inspections at operating bars and restaurants and issue written orders to fix conditions if conditions violated emergency local health rules.After being pushed out the door, Kelley did not attempt to re-enter the bar. He and the health board member continued walking east on Main Street to inspect more bars. While they were still conducting inspections downtown, Kelley got a text from the man accused that said “Come in here again and ill (sic) give your cell phone number out on instagram (sic).”A police officer later made contact with the man accused, who said that Kelley was kicked out of the bar because he didn’t show ID and went past the bouncer after the bouncer said he couldn’t come into the bar. He also indicated in a non-Mirandized interview with law enforcement that he did not understand at the time that health officers are allowed to inspect bars and said he sent the text out of frustration and did not actually have an plans to share Kelley’s cell phone number on social media.Kelley had also mentioned the incident and said he was “shoved” out of Bar IX at a May 5, 2021, Board of Health meeting during a discussion about the impacts of House Bill 257, which stripped authority from local health boards to enforce rules but had not been signed into law at the time of the incident.Some bars were following the rules, some were not but were making an effort and others were not trying at all, Kelley said.“It is important to understand that we’re a community where disease transmission is happening in that younger age group and it’s less of a mystery to me why that is happening after kind of witnessing what’s happening at some, not all, of the bars downtown,” Kelley said at the meeting. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 