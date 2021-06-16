A Gallatin County justice court judge set bail at $150,000 and $15,000 for two men accused of attempting to rob a Bozeman bank Friday.
Travis Wayne Irwin’s bail was set at $150,000 on Monday morning and Avram Maccabee Orhai’s bail was set at at $15,000, according to court documents.
Bozeman Police were dispatched to First Security Bank on Friday afternoon to respond to a holdup alarm. According to court documents, Orhai picked up Irwin and drove to a car lot across the street from the bank to attempt to buy a new pickup for slightly less than $57,000. When they were unable to buy the truck, the two went across the street to the bank and asked to see the bank president or manager.
Irwin then told the bank manager to give him money from his former boss’s account, according to law enforcement. His former boss had made a criminal report the day prior that Irwin had been attempting to access his business bank account. He is accused of attempting to withdraw $150,000.
When the bank employee told him that he would not be able to withdraw the money from someone else’s account, Irwin allegedly “reached his right hand into the left side of his suit jacket as if to grab for a firearm” and told the employee to “tell them you got robbed at gunpoint if you have to,” court documents say, and that’s when the holdup alarm was activated and BPD responded.
The two men left the bank and were arrested without incident. No firearms were found.
In addition to bail, Judge Bryan Adams is requiring the two men to have no contact with each other or the bank, or to come within 300 feet of the bank, court documents say.
Both Orhai and Irwin are being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning, according to an online jail roster.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.