Two men are facing charges in connection to attacking a woman with a machete and attempting to kidnap her over the weekend.
Prosecutors charged Isaac Cardona, 42, of Belgrade, with felony aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon and tampering with a witness. Jamey Charon II, 24, of Manhattan, is charged with felony aggravated kidnapping.
Bail was set at $500,000 for Cardona and at $300,000 for Charon.
Both men were seen by Judge Bryan Adams, who ordered them not to leave the state or have any contact with the alleged victim, witnesses or codefendants if they post bond.
The victim and the person who reported the incident drove to “a location in Gallatin County” to meet up with Charon on Saturday afternoon, according to court documents.
Neither the victim nor the reporting party knew that Cardona was hidden in the back seat of a vehicle when they met Charon, who later told officers he had arranged the meeting and that the victim did not know Cardona would be there.
After the victim approached the vehicle and entered the car, Cardona jumped out of the back seat and began swinging a machete at her and chasing her. Cardona then punched her multiple times, according to law enforcement.
During that time, the reporting party told officers he revved his engine and drove toward Charon’s vehicle in attempt to distract Cardona and stop the alleged assault.
Cardona then hit the reporting party’s car with the machete and threw rocks at it, according to law enforcement. The reporting party said that Charon stabbed his vehicle with a knife and at some point jumped on the hood of his own vehicle.
The victim got into Charon’s car and tried to lock the door, but Cardona broke the passenger window with the machete, at which point he and Charon got in the car. Charon drove away with the victim in the front passenger seat.
The victim told law enforcement that she told Charon and Cardona to stop the vehicle and let her out. According to the reporting party, who followed the vehicle while attempting to get cell phone service to call law enforcement, Charon was driving at around 110 mph while Cardona was punching the victim in the head and the neck from the back seat.
The victim said in an interview with law enforcement that Cardona told her “I’ll (expletive) kill you” and, when the car was pulled over, that he told her to tell officers that the reporting party in the following car was the one who committed the assault and smashed the window.
Charon admitted to seeing Cardona in possession of the machete and that the victim told Charon to “get me away from him” and “pull over.” Charon said he thought those statements were about the reporting party and not Cardona, who he said he saw punch the woman at least once during the altercation.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.