A Montana judge set bail at $50,000 Friday morning for a Bozeman man who police say kidnapped a woman this week, a felony accusation.
Brandon Leigh Hirsch, 31, is accused of not allowing a woman to leave a residence for several days unless she was with him and of destroying her cell phone by throwing it into the Madison River, according to court documents.
If convicted, Hirsch could face between 2 and 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.
Bozeman Police officers responded May 24 to a welfare check for a residence in Bozeman. A person who knew the woman Hirsch is accused of kidnapping reported that she had not been able to get in touch with the woman or find her vehicle, and that Hirsch lived at the address given to law enforcement. Officers knocked on the door, but nobody answered.
Several other callers reported the woman possibly missing between May 24 and May 27, when law enforcement again responded to the residence. This time, Hirsch opened the door and the woman came out to speak with law enforcement.
The woman had visible injuries when she spoke with police and indicated that she had been kept inside the house against her will, according to court documents.
Law enforcement then talked to Hirsch, who denied knowing about the woman’s visible injuries and denied throwing her phone into the river. He told law enforcement that she threw her own phone out of the car.
In addition to the $50,000 bail, Judge Bryan Adams ordered Hirsch not to leave the state without the court’s permission, not to have or use alcohol or illegal drugs or go to businesses that primarily sell alcohol, or to have any contact in any way with the alleged victim.
A preliminary hearing was set for 8 a.m. on June 11.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.