Bail was set Monday at $500,000 for a Livingston man who caused a more than 30-hour standoff that ended in a shootout with police.
Michael Marfuta, 49, is charged with criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for obstructing a peace officer.
He appeared by video Monday in Park County Justice Court
Late Wednesday night, Marfuta was taken to a Livingston hospital by ambulance after he fired a flurry of gunshots at police and was hit when deputies returned fire on him. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
As of Monday, Marfuta is being held at the Gallatin County jail, according to the roster on the jail’s website.
No law enforcement was injured in the incident.
On Feb. 2, a Park County deputy tried to stop Marfuta in his car in front of Park High School to serve him a court-ordered eviction notice.
Police said in charging documents that Marfuta didn’t stop and drove to his trailer inside the View Vista Community, on Livingston’s east side.
A detective parked in front of Marfuta’s trailer told Marfuta he was not allowed to go back inside the house.
Marfuta then puled a “large bladed knife” from his truck and pointed it at the detective, court documents say.
The detective then pointed his gun at Marfuta as Marfuta went up the stairs to his home. Deputies tazed Marfuta, but he was able to get inside his home.
A standoff ensued, and Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said that Marfuta fired a gun in the direction of deputies several times throughout the incident. Police blocked off several intersections around the trailer park, and Park High School and other schools were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.
Several law enforcement agencies were called in to rotate officers throughout the standoff. Negotiators from different agencies talked to Marfuta on a phone that law enforcement slipped him.
The standoff lasted until Thursday at 10 p.m., when Bichler said Marfuta started shooting at police from his trailer. Law enforcement returned fire and hit Marfuta once near his right shoulder.
Bichler said Marfuta called police to surrender after being hit.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.