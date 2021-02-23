Bail was set at $250,000 for an Idaho man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room last week.
Masimba Ruwo is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies. His bail was set Monday morning by Judge Rick West in Gallatin County Justice Court.
According to court documents, Ruwo grabbed a woman and pulled her into a hotel room he was staying at early Friday morning, where he sexually assaulted and hit her while she tried to escape.
The woman told officers she did not consent to any of the sexual activity and that it caused her physical pain.
Ruwo was arrested Friday.
Survivors of sexual assault or people who know survivors of sexual assault can call the Bozeman sexual assault counseling center’s 24-hour crisis and support line at 406-586-3333 for help.
