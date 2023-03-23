The man involved in a standoff in a Four Corners trailer park on Wednesday evening is facing four felony charges.
Kristopher Benjamin Carnes, 41, was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer for his apparent role in a standoff at his home Wednesday evening.
Carnes appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday. Judge Rick West set his bail at $200,000.
Carnes could see a fine of up to $50,000 and 20 years in prison for the assault with a weapon charges. The assault charges against Carnes also come with a fine of up to $50,000 and up to 10 years in prison.
The standoff began shortly after 6 p.m. at the Forest Park Mobile Home Park in Four Corners, which caused a roughly 3-hour evacuation for some nearby residents.
Carnes apparently approached a truck near his mobile home and pointed a pistol at the people inside, according to charging documents.
Law enforcement arrived but could not find Carnes, until they heard his voice coming from a mobile home. A Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy reportedly saw a pistol and laser pointer from a window at Carnes’ trailer.
While trying to speak with Carnes, a sheriff's deputy reportedly heard a gunshot from inside the trailer, according to charging documents. Witnesses stated that they heard up to five gunshots during the duration of the standoff.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Special Response Team arrested Carnes after he left his trailer and tried to enter his truck.
Carnes later told law enforcement in an interview that he went to a liquor store after work to get whiskey, and after a few “sips” saw a truck stop in front of his mobile home, according to court docs. Carnes said he went outside to ask what the people inside the truck were doing and denied having a gun with him.
Carnes denied firing a gun and owning any guns. Multiple agencies responded to the standoff, including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Bozeman Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Central Valley Fire District.
According to court records, Carnes has faced similar felony charges.
In 2011, Carnes was charged with two counts of assault on peace officers and resisting arrest after he attempted to run over two sheriff’s deputies. The Montana Supreme Court reversed his conviction for the assault charges in 2015.
In 2016, Carnes was charged for ramming his truck into a gate at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, according to court documents.
The Daily Interlake reported that Carnes was again charged in 2021 with assault on a peace officer in Kalispell.
