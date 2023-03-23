Let the news come to you

The man involved in a standoff in a Four Corners trailer park on Wednesday evening is facing four felony charges. 

Kristopher Benjamin Carnes, 41, was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer for his apparent role in a standoff at his home Wednesday evening.

Carnes appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday. Judge Rick West set his bail at $200,000.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

