A judge set bail at $1 million on Tuesday morning for a Three Forks man accused of shooting and killing two men in a neighborhood near the Three Forks golf course over the weekend.
Zachary Norman, 24, is accused of two counts of felony deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting and killing brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31. Brendan lived in Three Forks; Chase lived in Butte.
Norman appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court by video from the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he’s being held. Judge Bryan Adams set his bail and conditions of release in front of the small, nearly-full courtroom.
According to court documents, Norman was at the bar in the Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks on Friday night with a group of people, including the Estabrook brothers. The group decided to go over to someone’s house after the bar closed at 2 a.m.
A witness told law enforcement that he saw Norman first arguing with the brothers, and then getting into a “physical altercation” outside the house, according to court documents. The witness said he thought the fight had ended when Norman was walking away from the house, followed by the brothers, but then he heard a “commotion” and saw the three again fighting near the intersection of 6th Avenue East and East Ash Street, documents say.
As the witness approached, he heard five or six gunshots, a brief pause, and then more gunshots. Norman fled the scene and the witnesses, who saw the Estabrook brothers lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Medical personnel declared both of the Estabrook brothers dead at the scene.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Saturday, two people called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. to report the gunshots. One caller told dispatchers that a man “started to fight with everyone” and the “brothers made him leave,” the calls for service say, and about 30 seconds later the gunshots began.
Law enforcement responded to the 911 call and saw a Dodge Charger in the driveway of the house the group had gone to after leaving the bar. A records check showed that Norman’s father is the registered owner of the vehicle and that Norman lived with his father at a different residence in Three Forks.
Deputies and detectives went to the Norman residence, arrested Norman and searched the house. During the search, law enforcement found a black Glock handgun with a partially loaded magazine in a plastic, inside-the-waistband holster near a water heater in a closet. Documents say the ammunition found in the magazine appeared to match the spent casings found at the crime scene.
Law enforcement also found Timberland boots, a pair of jeans and bleach near Norman’s room and additional wet clothing in a bathtub, all of which matched witnesses’ descriptions of Norman’s clothing.
Deputies interviewed Norman after his arrest. Norman said he and a friend went to the Sacajawea at about 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Friday night for dinner and, from there, went to Teaser’s Gentleman’s Club. At first, Norman said he didn’t remember anything after going to Teaser’s until his father woke him up to tell him law enforcement was looking for him.
Norman’s father told law enforcement that he woke up in the early morning on Saturday to find his son in his bedroom saying “unintelligible things.”
Later in the interview, Norman said he did go to the Sacajawea from about 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. and that he remembered being in the garage of the residence the group went to after the bar closed.
Norman also told law enforcement that he usually carries his Glock 19 9mm handgun, with a cartridge in the chamber and a second magazine. He said he did not know where the handgun was during the time of the interview or if he had been carrying it the previous night or early morning. He also told law enforcement he did not remember specifically where the clothing he was wearing during the alleged crime was, other than at his home.
Prosecutors at Tuesday morning’s hearing argued for the $1 million bail. Public defenders, citing Norman’s lifelong ties to Gallatin County, his completion of hunter’s safety and other firearms training, and lack of criminal record, asked Adams to set bail at $10,000.
Adams agreed with prosecutors on the bail amount.
If Norman is able to pay the $1 million bail, the court ordered that he not leave the state of Montana, own or possess firearms or other weapons, use or possess alcohol or any illegal drugs or have any contact in any way with any of the witnesses in the case.
If he is convicted or pleads guilty to deliberate homicide, Norman could face a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to 100 years or life in prison.
Because there are two charges against him, if he’s found guilty, a judge could order Norman to serve a sentence in two different ways — concurrently, or two sentences at the same time, or consecutively, meaning he would serve two sentences back-to-back.
Deliberate homicide is a felony charge, meaning future court proceedings will take place in Gallatin County District Court.