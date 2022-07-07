A judge set bail at $1 million on Thursday morning for a man accused of following a woman with a GPS tracker to a vacation rental and then stabbing another man to death in Bozeman.
Francisco Padilla-Canales, 41, is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
Padilla-Canales appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court by video from the Gallatin County Detention Center where he’s being held.
Judge Bryan Adams set his bail and conditions of release in front of the small, nearly-full courtroom.
The Bozeman Police Department arrested Padilla-Canales early Thursday morning, in connection with the fatal stabbing. This is the third deliberate homicide of 2022 in Gallatin County.
In January, two men were killed during a shooting in Three Forks. One man was killed in an apparent homicide in Bozeman in June 2021.
There is no present danger to the public, BPD said in a press release sent by the city of Bozeman.
Authorities have not named the victim, pending notification to his family, according to the release. The victim is described as a Hispanic male, around 18 years old.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police officers responded to the 4200 block of Brenden Street at around 12:50 a.m. in response to a reported medical call that a man had “stabbed himself in the chest.”
When officers arrived, they found a man with “significant injuries "and another man performing CPR on the injured man. First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the injured man, but he was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman was also in the apartment on Brenden Street when the police arrived. Both the woman and Padilla-Canales were taken to the Law and Justice Center to be interviewed.
During an investigation, a BPD detective learned the apartment was a vacation rental and no one was supposed to be renting the apartment.
The property manager said that the woman was a cleaner and often worked in the apartment. The property manager said the woman had been going through a “messy divorce.”
In an interview with police, the woman said the victim had found a GPS tracker on her car that Padilla-Canales presumably planted a few days prior.
The woman and the victim were in a bedroom of the apartment watching TV early Thursday morning when Padilla-Canales burst into the room, she told police.
Padilla-Canales lunged at the man and apparently stabbed the man several times in his torso, the woman told police.
The woman ran out of the apartment but tripped and fell. According to her report, Padilla-Canales caught up with the woman, “brandished a firearm,” and took her back into the residence. The woman called 911, but Padilla-Canales hung up the phone.
The woman said that Padilla-Canales told her to "lie for him so he wouldn’t go to prison" and had her call 911 back. The woman then told 911 that the man had stabbed himself. Padilla-Canales allegedly then placed the knife next to the man’s body and began to perform CPR.
During an interview with detectives, Padilla-Canales said he suspected the woman of having an affair and knew she might be at the Brenden Street home. It's unclear in the charging document if Padilla-Canales and the woman are married.
Padilla-Canales then admitted to police he stabbed the man once, the court docs say.
He told police he then chased the woman who had run out of the apartment and brought her back inside.
The man was apparently still alive and Padilla-Canales said he decided to tell police that the victim had attempted suicide. He then started CPR on the man as the woman called 911.
Padilla-Canales did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not injured during the stabbing, according to docs.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked the judge to set bail at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing, arguing that Padilla-Canales was clever and dangerous.
Lambert said Padilla-Canales was in the country illegally and posed a significant flight risk if released. The victim was also in the country illegally, Lambert said Thursday, and was using fake IDs making it hard to ID him or even get a correct date of birth.
A public defender did not make a bond argument, saying their office was not made aware of the charges prior to the hearing.
Adams agreed with Lambert on bail amount. If Padilla-Canales can make bail, he is ordered to stay in Montana, not to own or have firearms or weapons, and have no contact with the woman or her son.
If convicted, Padilla-Canales could see up to 100 years or life in prison for the deliberate homicide charge, up to 100 years for the aggravated kidnapping charge, up to 40 years in prison for the aggravated burglary charge, and up to 10 years for each tampering charge.
Padilla-Canales is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court at the end of July.