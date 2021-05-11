A judge set bail at $100,000 for a Bozeman man accused of threatening his partner with a knife and choking her while a child, whom he is also accused of threatening with physical violence, was in the room and looking on.
Bradley Darold Nelson is accused of three felonies: strangulation of a partner or family member, assault with a weapon and assault on a minor. If convicted, all three charges carry a maximum fine of $50,000.
The strangulation charge carries up to five years in prison, the assault with a weapon up to 20 years, and the assault on a minor up to 40 years.
On Saturday night, Bozeman Police responded to multiple calls for a disturbance at a Bozeman hotel. Some calls included reports of a child screaming.
According to court documents, Nelson was in a hotel room with the woman and a 5-year-old child on Saturday. Nelson, who the woman said had been drinking, became angry at the child and began to verbally threaten her.
The woman went to leave the room with the child when Nelson pulled out a fixed blade knife and pointed it at the woman, according to court documents.
The woman was able to get Nelson to drop the knife, which she threw across the room. Court documents say Nelson then began to strangle the woman, who told law enforcement that she was not able to breathe for a period of time and that, when she was able to breathe and speak, she was shouting for help and for the child to leave the room and get help. The woman was treated by Bozeman Fire emergency responders and was later taken to Bozeman Health for further treatment.
Court documents say that when officers were attempting to read Nelson his Miranda rights, he screamed at officers and refused to speak with them. The documents also say that he was non-compliant and had to be forced to the ground to be handcuffed.
In addition to the $100,000 bond, Justice Court Judge Rick West ordered that Nelson have no contact in any way with the woman or the child or come within 300 feet of where they may be. He’s not to leave the state without permission from the court or possess firearms or drugs.
A preliminary hearing was set for District Court on May 28 at 8 a.m.
