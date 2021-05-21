Judge Bryan Adams set bail at $10,000 Friday morning for a Bozeman man accused of elder abuse, partner or family member assault and violating an order of protection.
According to court documents, Daniel Edwin Gorder, 37, hit an elderly person across the face with a shoe and, on a different date, grabbed and pushed the person into a piece of furniture. He’s also accused of ripping the arms off of an armchair while the person was sitting in it after threatening them.
Gorder is also accused of grabbing a different person by the neck and pushing them to the ground several years ago and, several weeks ago, again pushing the person to the ground, which made them afraid for their safety.
He also violated an order of no contact by attempting to contact both people involved in the case, one by phone and one over text, according to court documents.
Adams said that, because of the nature of the crimes and what appeared to be an escalation of dangerous behavior in recent months, he did consider imposing a bail that was more than $10,000 but decided against it because Gorder has ties to Bozeman and does not appear to be a flight risk.
“There is some concern here for an escalation of things that I see occurring in the last three years or so and the fact that there was service of process on the 14th of May of the order of protection which clearly outlines … not having contact” with the victims, Adams said.
In addition to bail, the court ordered that Gorder obey all laws, not be in possession of firearms or other dangerous weapons, and have no contact with the alleged victims or come within 300 feet of where they live, frequent, or work.
