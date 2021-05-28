Justin James Swanson, of Belgrade, is charged with two felonies: aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent. He is being held at a jail in Salt Lake City.
Aggravated sexual intercourse without consent is punishable by up to life in prison or a term of 2 to 100 years in state prison and up to $50,000 in fines. Aggravated kidnapping is punishable by death, life in prison or 2 to 100 years in state prison and up to $50,000 in fines.
Swanson took a woman hostage at a Four Corners mobile home park on the morning of April 29, according to law enforcement.
He released the woman after holding her hostage for more than six hours. Charging documents accuse him of threatening to blow up the residence they were in with homemade explosives, raping the woman at gunpoint and tasering her more than once during that time.
The standoff ended when Swanson shot himself in front of law enforcement. Swanson survived the wound and was transported by law enforcement to Bozeman Health. He was later flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment and arrested after being released from care.
A signed arrest warrant for Swanson, which was sent to Utah law enforcement, is dated May 8, 2021. He was booked into the jail on May 11, 2021.
Swanson told negotiators during the standoff that he had been inside the residence, waiting for the woman, for two days, according to court documents.
The woman went to the home on April 29 with a man to pick up some items, court documents say. She entered the trailer first. The man told law enforcement that he heard a “crackling noise” and heard the woman scream.
Swanson then pointed a gun at the man and locked the door behind himself and the woman, according to law enforcement. The man ran to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducting a traffic stop on a nearby road for help and told the trooper what was happening, court documents say.
The man also told law enforcement that the woman had issues with someone named Justin stalking her to the extreme in the past, including moving to Montana from Colorado to be nearer to her despite her repeatedly telling him that she did not want to have a romantic relationship with him.
When a deputy made contact with Swanson through the wall, he told the deputy that he had enough explosives to make a “fireball” and that if law enforcement came into the residence, he would blow it up. Two armored vehicles — the local BearCat and the Lewis and Clark County B.E.A.R. — responded to the standoff, ostensibly due to the threat of explosives.
The standoff temporarily displaced a number of other residents who lived in the nearby mobile homes. Those residents were allowed back into their homes after the standoff ended.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said that Swanson will, at some point, be extradited back to Gallatin County.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.