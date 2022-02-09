Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A judge set bail at $1.5 million for a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Clyde Park in the early morning Tuesday.

Skyler Leroy Griebel, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning in Clyde Park. He’s charged with deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, both felonies.

Griebel is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Netto, a 36-year-old from Livingston, according to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler. Netto was found by law enforcement on the ground outside a residence with a gunshot wound. Deputies and medical responders attempted lifesaving measures once the scene was secured, but Netto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement arrested Griebel, who had fled the area, shortly after.

The Park County Justice Court did not have the affidavit of probable cause, an arresting document detailing a crime from law enforcement’s perspective, available as of Wednesday late morning. Bichler said that document would be shared by his department at some point and that he would continue to share non-case-sensitive information as he’s able to do so.

Bichler said law enforcement knows that Griebel allegedly shot Netto during an argument or “some form of an altercation” in the early morning, but that it’s still unclear what the altercation was about. Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies are continuing to investigate the scene in Clyde Park, a community of about 275 people in the Shields Valley north of Livingston. 

“When things like (a homicide) happen in a community so close-knit … it’s more shocking than it is in other areas,” Bichler said.

It has not been uncommon for Park County law enforcement to be called to disturbances at the residence on Lathrop Street where the fatal shooting happened, Bichler said. The house is the same place where a Park County jail escapee was found and re-arrested without incident last summer, though Bichler said law enforcement does not believe that incident was not directly related to this.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.