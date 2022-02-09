Skyler Leroy Griebel, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning in Clyde Park. He’s charged with deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, both felonies.
Griebel is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Netto, a 36-year-old from Livingston, according to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler. Netto was found by law enforcement on the ground outside a residence with a gunshot wound. Deputies and medical responders attempted lifesaving measures once the scene was secured, but Netto was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement arrested Griebel, who had fled the area, shortly after.
The Park County Justice Court did not have the affidavit of probable cause, an arresting document detailing a crime from law enforcement’s perspective, available as of Wednesday late morning. Bichler said that document would be shared by his department at some point and that he would continue to share non-case-sensitive information as he’s able to do so.
Bichler said law enforcement knows that Griebel allegedly shot Netto during an argument or “some form of an altercation” in the early morning, but that it’s still unclear what the altercation was about. Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies are continuing to investigate the scene in Clyde Park, a community of about 275 people in the Shields Valley north of Livingston.
“When things like (a homicide) happen in a community so close-knit … it’s more shocking than it is in other areas,” Bichler said.