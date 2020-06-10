A Gallatin County judge reduced bail Wednesday from $500,000 to $25,000 for a Florida man arrested in connection to a string of thefts last month believed to be part of an organized crime ring. The decision came as protesters and attorneys inside and out of the courtroom argued the high bail was excessive, oppressive and based on “his race and not the criminal history and the facts of this case.”
Joshua David Blair, who is black, is charged with conspiracy to commit theft, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, all felonies. He is one of four people arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins at parks and trailheads that have been tied to the Felony Lane Gang, a Florida-based crime ring that has garnered national attention for its "smash and grabs."
Blair appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown with attorney Elizabeth Musick. In court on Wednesday, Musick said Blair was accused of a property crime and that his bail was set at $500,000 because of his race. She said he doesn't have a criminal history, and that the high bail didn't reflect the facts of the case.
“It’s not the crime of the century,” Musick said.
Musick read a list of other cases in which defendants received lesser bail for serious charges, such as negligent homicide and vehicular homicide while under the influence. She said the high bail amount was “excessive and oppressive.”
“It just doesn’t add up, your honor,” Musick said. “This is not an appropriate case for a $50,000 bond.”
Bail was set at $500,000 for each of the other three people arrested in connection to the thefts. Andrea Latie Monroe, Xavier Avanti Taylor and Elmer Denro Ellison are each charged with conspiracy to commit theft, criminal mischief and tampering with evidence, all felonies.
The three co-defendants have more extensive criminal histories, according to charging documents.
All four have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been held at the Gallatin County jail since May.
On April 30 and May 1, law enforcement received several reports of car break-ins near Lindley Park, Peets Hill, Bozeman Pond, the Bozeman Softball Complex and the Cherry River Fishing Access. Court documents say the four broke car windows to steal purses, electronics, and wallets with credit cards and licenses.
Detectives found Monroe and Taylor driving in a car that a witness confirmed was seen at one of the places the group had targeted, court documents say. Police released Monroe and Taylor but followed them back to their vacation rental, on West Shore Drive near Belgrade, and confirmed the car was the same one seen at the sports complex.
Detectives arrested Taylor, Monroe, Blair and Ellison. During a search of the home, police said, they found stolen items from the break-ins hidden in trash cans and inside packed luggage waiting at the front door of the house, court documents say. Police said they found seven wigs scattered under a refrigerator and a couch, and stolen IDs and credit cards.
