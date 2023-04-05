Michael L. Rogel, 39, a resident of Bozeman, was killed Monday afternoon in an incident that involved five officers from the Bozeman Police Department, according to a release from the Park County Coroner’s Office.
Park County’s release stated that multiple investigations are underway into the shooting of Rogel, who police said had a gun in his car when five officers opened fire and killed the man.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, aided by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Park County Coroner’s Office are conducting external investigations of the shooting.
The Bozeman Police Department will also conduct an administrative investigation into the officers involved in the incident. The DCI and BPD investigations will determine how long the officers are kept on administrative leave.
Each officer was said to have been wearing body cameras. The footage from the cameras has not been released.
The names of the five officers have not been released. Takami Clark, a spokesperson for the city of Bozeman, said in an email that the release of the names is on hold because of the investigation.
She hoped to have more information to release by the end of this week.
The Park County coroner’s involvement in the investigation stems from a requirement in state law.
Montana law requires that if a person was killed by a peace officer and the coroner is also a peace officer, the county attorney where the death occurred can request a coroner from a neighboring county.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins did not respond to multiple requests for comment seeking more details.
The Park County coroner previously served as coroner in a 2019 coroner’s inquest — a jury trial tied to the death of a person either in custody of peace officers or killed by peace officers — in Bozeman.
That jury found that David Eric Sauerhagen, who was shot and killed by Bozeman Police Sgt. Ben Green, “did not come to his death by criminal means.”
The shooting Monday began when Rogel called police from his home on Bungalow Lane, and told police that “people were on their way to kill him.” Rogel left his home when police were en route, and drove his car to a home on Greenmore Court.
Police said that while officers were speaking with Rogel, he produced a weapon. That’s when five officers shot and killed him.
The DCI investigation into the shooting could take between three and six months.
