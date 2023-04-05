BPD-involved shooting
The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department investigate the scene of a BPD officer-involved shooting on Greenmore Court on Monday, April 3, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The identity of a man shot and killed by Bozeman Police has been released.

Michael L. Rogel, 39, a resident of Bozeman, was killed Monday afternoon in an incident that involved five officers from the Bozeman Police Department, according to a release from the Park County Coroner’s Office.

Park County’s release stated that multiple investigations are underway into the shooting of Rogel, who police said had a gun in his car when five officers opened fire and killed the man.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

