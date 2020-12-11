Updated at 4:16 p.m.: Officers arrested a man shortly after 4 p.m. Friday after a standoff that shut down part of downtown and forced an evacuation of Hawthorne School.
The police department said in a news release that there were no injuries in the incident.
The Bozeman Police Department evacuated Hawthorne Elementary School students to the Bozeman Public Library on Friday afternoon after a driver was seen waving a machete from a vehicle and then refused to comply with officers, said Capt. Dana McNeil.
Police pulled the driver over at about 1 p.m., and, by 3:45 p.m., were still trying to get them to exit the vehicle. Hawthorne Elementary students were beginning to reunite with family around 2:30 p.m.
The 100 block of Rouse Avenue was closed at about 1 p.m. Traffic was being rerouted.
The city of Bozeman is asking people to avoid the area between city hall and the school.
"The situation is currently contained and the evacuation is being done as a precaution," the city said in the news release, which was sent out at 1:57 p.m.
McNeil said at a press conference at 3:15 p.my that the man was waving the machete and put it against his neck. He was still refusing to leave his vehicle at that time.
“He’s not being rational, he’s not being cooperative,” McNeil said.
Officers from the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Montana State University security force are responding to the incident.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.