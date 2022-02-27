As Bozeman police investigate an unsolved homicide, a family waits

Steven J. Kilwein wasn’t supposed to be in Bozeman the day he was murdered.
Kilwein, 79, was supposed to be out of town visiting some of his children and grandchildren in the Denver area. But an appointment he didn’t want to miss had been rescheduled, so he switched up his travel plans.
On the evening of June 13, 2021, the day before he was killed, Steven talked on the phone with his son Kurt Kilwein, who lives in Los Angeles.
“I had just talked to him that Saturday evening,” Kurt said.
Steven’s dinner was ready, so he asked if they could talk the next day.
“And I said sure.”
The next day, Kurt called his dad. Steven didn’t answer, but Kurt knew that he was planning to mow the lawn and get some other chores done that morning, so he didn’t think much of it. But as the day wore on, nobody — not Kurt, not his brother Keith, and not their sisters Karen, Karla or Kari — could get in touch with their dad.
“Somebody always talks to him every day, usually three or four of us every day,” Kurt said. “Something just wasn’t right.”
He asked a friend who still lived in Bozeman to check on his dad, but they were out of town and wouldn’t get back for a while. So Kurt called the Bozeman Police Department and requested they conduct a welfare check, just to make sure.
Officers went to the home, on the 100 block of North 9th Street, just a stone’s throw from Bozeman High School. They knocked on the door, but didn’t get a response.
‘His heart’
Steven was always making friends, according to his children. Employees at Home Depot, where Steven regularly went to stock up on construction supplies, knew him by name. If he was out to dinner with his kids and grandkids, he would regularly strike up a conversation with other people in the restaurant and would often wind up at someone else’s table, talking about anything — football, history, building and remodeling houses.
“He was the kind of guy who made instant friends,” said Steven’s daughter Karen Hamilton. “By the end of lunch dad would be sitting with someone else, chatting it up.”
Steven enjoyed doing construction and home renovation – he got his contractor’s license in his 60s, just because he wanted to. He was a history buff, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the second World War, and he loved animals of all kinds. He loved Bozeman, but he also loved traveling and seeing new places, especially if it was on a cruise. He loved his wife and the mother of his children, Judy, who he was married to for 55 years before she passed away of natural causes in 2019.
But more than anything, Steven loved his kids and grandkids.
“Being a parent and a grandparent, for our dad, that was his heart and that was his life,” Karen said.
Steven wasn’t a big fan of having his picture taken, but in photos with his grandkids, he’s beaming. When COVID-19 spread across the nation and his youngest daughter Kari Gray stocked up on paper towels in her Colorado home, Steven made a seven-foot-tall paper towel tower for his grandson to knock over, and over, and over, something Kari’s son still talks about.
“He just adapted to whatever the grandchildren wanted to do,” Kari said.
He would play Mario Kart with her son, and he would sit for hours and hours at softball doubleheaders to watch Karen’s daughter play. He and Karla’s son remodeled part of their home in the Denver area one summer so he could pass along some of his contracting expertise.
Before Steven and Judy moved their family from Dickinson to Bozeman, the family weathered a “terrible, terrible blizzard” in the North Dakota Badlands. The snow piled up, and just kept piling up.
Instead of fretting about it, Steven built a snow-path to the roof of the house. From there, he built a massive snow ramp, starting from the roof of their house, down over the snowed-in cars in the driveway.
“We were sledding from the roof!” Karen said. “We could walk up and then we could sled down, I think even over the cars.”
‘Time stops’
On June 13, 2021, after no response from inside, law enforcement entered Steven’s home in Bozeman. They found him dead on the floor of the living room.
“We spoke briefly with one of the officers and he said, oh yes, there’s a deceased man in there, we’ll get back to you,” Kurt said. “Like, ‘oh yeah you left your lights on and the car won’t start.’ Just off the cuff kind of remark.”
Karen said the medical examiner called her several hours later, at 1 or 2 in the morning, to confirm.
Steven was doing some remodeling in his home at the time and, according to a 2021 news release from the police department about the homicide, law enforcement first thought he had died in an accident.
That’s what they told the Kilweins, too, but Karen knew that wasn’t quite right.
“I’m the one who found out (it wasn’t an accident),” Karen said. “I was talking to one of the detectives, and they were asking me questions that didn’t seem to correlate with an electrocution or a construction accident.”
She was in the parking lot of a coffee shop when she realized why officers were asking her these kinds of questions.
“It was one of those moments where time stops. Just stops,” Karen said. “I called Kurt and then I called Keith, because they were on their way (to Bozeman), and I told them.”
Steven’s autopsy was done in Fallon County. On the death certificate, under the manner of death section, the coroner wrote, “Homicide.” Steven had been hit multiple times with an ax-like object — his death was not an accident.
The Bozeman Police Department has been investigating the deliberate homicide of Steven since finding his body during that June welfare check Kurt called in, nine months ago. As of Friday, no arrests had been made in relation to the murder, according to Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain Dana McNeil.
The Kilwein siblings had nothing but good things to say about the department’s continuing investigation.
None of that changes how they see it: On a Sunday morning, when people were walking past the home to get to and from church, someone walked into their widowed father’s home, killed him, and walked out.
‘A nightmare I’m waiting to wake up from.’
“It’s one thing to come to terms with how our mother passed away of natural causes, you can come to terms with that,” Kari said. “But to think that somebody went into our father’s house and said you don’t deserve to live any more and took that away from him, took that away from us, took that easy from his grandchildren … I still feel like it’s a nightmare I’m waiting to wake up from. I’m still waiting for my dad to call.”
For a long time, Bozeman only had one unsolved murder, sometimes called the Pizza Hut homicide. In 1985, Randy Church, a 23-year-old MSU student, was shot and killed while working a night shift at the Pizza Hut on West Main Street.
Investigators still look back into that case, which remains unsolved, when new DNA processing technology becomes available. Nothing so far has brought about a breakthrough in that case, but the department continues to work it, McNeil said.
McNeil said investigators will occasionally get calls from people who say they’ve seen or heard something they think may be related to Kilwein’s murder. The Kilwein family is also offering a major financial reward — $100,000 — for information related to their father’s death.
“This case is still very active,” said McNeil. “We never give up on these cases. We continue to work them as far as we can, and this current case, we haven’t stopped.”