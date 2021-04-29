Support Local Journalism


The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place on Thursday morning for all residents of 27901 Norris Road for an armed person barricaded in a residence.

The location is west of Four Corners, between Forest Park Trailer Court and Pegasus Drive. Law enforcement is there. 

The sheriff's office did not immediately release any additional information. 

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

