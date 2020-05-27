Bail was set at $50,000 for an Anaconda man accused of resisting arrest and threatening a Gallatin County law officer who took him to jail.
Shayne Leo Hamilton, 34, is charged with felony threats and improper influence in official matters. He is also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors.
Hamilton appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West.
On Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of Hamilton choking a man and telling people he was going to kill them at an apartment on Gallatin Road, according to charging documents.
A caller reported Hamilton threatened to kill people if law enforcement was called, court documents say. The caller said Hamilton was drunk and on “multiple substances.”
While standing at the front door, deputies tried to get Hamilton to come out of a room inside the house, but he refused, court documents say. Police said Hamilton frequently hid his hands and leaned back into the room like he was reaching for something.
After 50 minutes, authorities said, deputies negotiated with Hamilton and safely handcuffed him.
While taking him to the Gallatin County jail, Hamilton threatened a sergeant for arresting him, according to charging documents.
Hamilton told the sergeant he was a “bad man” and that he knew where the sergeant lived. He said that when others found out he was arrested there’d be “people looking for you,” court documents say.
“You all got an address… You’ve got a family and everything else,” Hamilton told the sergeant.
Police said in charging documents that Hamilton had a blood alcohol level of .191.
In court on Wednesday, prosecutor Bjorn Boyer said Hamilton is on probation for felony criminal endangerment. In that 2016 incident, he said, Hamilton ran someone off a road after a dispute.
Boyer said the sergeant who arrested Hamilton knows him because he investigated Hamilton’s criminal endangerment case and has seen him act violently in the past.
“I think that adds to some of the fears that (the sergeant) might have for him,” Boyer said.
Hamilton’s attorney Mary Kramer said Hamilton is working in construction and has a job he could return to. She asked that Hamilton’s bail be set at no more than $10,000.
Hamilton remained in the county jail later Wednesday. His arraignment in Gallatin County District Court will be scheduled later.
