Amsterdam man accused of brandishing gun over game camera dispute By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 23, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Amsterdam man is accused of felony assault with a weapon for allegedly brandishing a gun at people who he believed had taken or moved his game camera.Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon on Friday morning at Little Bear Lake, a lake fed by a tributary of the Gallatin River south of Gallatin Gateway, according to court documents.Victims said the suspect, later identified as Scott Blouin, 38, was upset about one of his game cameras and “came at them.” They said that at one point during the dispute, Blouin reached into his pickup and brandished a semiautomatic pistol before holstering it to his hip. The victims also say Blouin shouted, “I am King of the Forest,” and said that he was going to come back with more people to get his game camera back. Game cameras are regularly used to photograph or track wildlife and monitor livestock and water tanks, though it’s not made clear in court documents why Blouin had it set up.Law enforcement arrived on the scene and pulled over a truck matching the description of Blouin’s truck. Deputies saw the pistol holstered to Blouin’s right hip and smelled alcohol on him and asked him to do a field sobriety test, which he did in an “unsatisfactory manner,” court documents say. Deputies arrested Blouin for a DUI. He has not yet been formally accused or charged with the DUI, a misdemeanor.As he was being transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, documents say Blouin made unprompted statements that he was the person who had confronted the victims, but denied waving the pistol at them or saying that he was going to come back with more people.A Gallatin County Justice Court judge set Blouin’s bail at $5,000 on Monday morning and ordered that he not possess firearms or other dangerous weapons or have any contact with or come within 300 feet of any of the witnesses, victims or the families of either.Blouin could face up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison, be ordered to pay a fine of up to $50,000, or a combination of both if he pleads to or is found guilty of the felony charge, according to the Montana Code Annotated.Future court proceedings in Blouin’s case will take place in Gallatin County District Court. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.  