Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport is participating in a national survey to collect data intended to help to fight human trafficking across the world.
The United Against Slavery National Outreach Survey for Transportation launched this week and will be open for 60 days. During that time, people working in the transportation industry can complete the survey and their responses will be anonymized, aggregated and disseminated by United Against Slavery.
“We know it is an issue worldwide and airports play a part, unfortunately, in this problem,” said Lisa Burgwin, the administrative and marketing assistant at the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport. “We just want to make sure that we’re part of the solution.”
United Against Slavery aggregates and disseminates information collected from frontline transportation workers, like airport employees, to groups in the U.S., Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands to help transit agencies craft policies that make slavery and human trafficking a less attractive crime to those involved. United Against Slavery also received the first-ever U.S. Department of Transportation Combating Human Trafficking in Transportation Impact Award in 2020.
The airport is asking its roughly 45 direct employees to participate in the survey and the additional roughly 1,000 people employed at the airport but not direct airport employees to also partake, Burgwin said. Nationwide, the survey has been sent to people working in all sectors of the transportation industry, including truckers, maritime workers and bus drivers in addition to airport employees.
The anonymized responses and the full results of the survey will be available for the airport to see.
“That’ll help us identify where we need to provide additional training, and we are also going to look at the possibility of putting things in the terminal that may help potential victims,” like signs in bathroom stalls, Burgwin said.
The survey, which takes less than half an hour to complete, “just asks about things that you’ve seen throughout your workday,” Burgwin said. It helps identify red flags that airport employees can look out for that could point to a person being a victim of trafficking.
“In my case, just the questions started to bring some things to mind that maybe I hadn’t realized were red flags or that I could be looking for as I meet passengers in the terminal,” Burgwin said.
Some red flags that Burgwin and other airport employees keep an eye out for is if someone appears to be in someone else’s control and isn’t allowed to answer questions for themselves. Another major red flag is if someone doesn’t know their destination.
The airport is sending regular reminders to its employees to urge them to participate in the survey. While it’s busy at the airport right now, Burgwin said she’s hopeful that more employees will have time to take the survey later in the summer when tourist season cools down a little.
Airport Director Brian Sprenger said that the results of the survey could help craft future training and even legislation.
“This crime happens everywhere, even in Montana,” Sprenger said in a late June news release announcing the survey. “As a growing airport, we want to be ahead of the issue.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.