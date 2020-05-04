Four Florida residents, allegedly part of a national, organized crime ring, were charged Monday morning with multiple break-ins of vehicles parked in the Bozeman area at trailheads, fishing accesses and parks.
Justice of the Peace Brian Adams set bail Monday morning at $500,000 each for Florida residents Elmer Denardo Ellison, 33, Andrea Latie Monroe, 38, Xavier Avanti Taylor, 28, and Joshua David Blair, 22. The four were arrested last Friday by Bozeman police on felony charges of criminal mischief and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Court documents allege all four are part of the “Felony Lane Gang,” an organized crime ring based mostly in the southeastern United States.
The suspects are connected to multiple break-ins during the week of April 27 near Lindley Park, Peets Hill Park, Bozeman Pond, the Bozeman Softball Complex and the Cherry Creek Fishing Access. The four allegedly broke out windows of cars to steal purses, electronics, and wallets with credit cards and licenses.
Court documents state the four flew from Florida to Salt Lake City, where they rented a car and drove to an Airbnb they rented in Belgrade. A search of the Airbnb found “numerous items of stolen property,” according to court documents, including licenses, credit cards, cash and checkbooks reported as stolen, as well as multiple wigs, which may have been used as disguises.
The search also found a Colorado license plate hidden beneath a rug, which matched the plate number reported by a witness at one of the break-in locations.
The “Felony Lane Gang,” according to court documents, targets people across the country by stealing from parked cars and using identity fraud and forgery to cash fraudulent or altered checks or use credit cards. Over the past five years, law enforcement has identified and arrested more than 1,500 alleged members of the gang. Women involved with the group cash checks with wigs as disguises, the documents say, and the group may have ties to other gangs.
All four suspects are set to appear in district court on May 22.
Bozeman Police sent a news release Monday morning asking others who suspect their vehicles had been broken into, even if nothing was stolen, to contact the Bozeman Police Department at 582-2000 or the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 582-2100.
