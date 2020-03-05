A woman accused of kicking a 6-year-old boy while she forced him to hold exercise positions was released from custody Thursday morning because she is just weeks away from giving birth.
Kelley Lynn Bradshaw, 28, is charged with felony assault on a minor. She appeared with attorney Andrea Collins in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West.
On Monday, Child Protective Services reported that the boy went to school with an “apple-sized” bruise on his hip and multiple bruises on his back, according to charging documents. The boy told school officials that Bradshaw kicked him while he was doing “planks” and that he snuck out of his room at night to get food because he was hungry.
Bradshaw told a Montana State University officer that the marks on the boy’s back were from the boy squatting with his back against a door without a shirt.
Bradshaw admitted that the bruise on the boy’s hip was from her “pushing” him over with her foot when he was doing “planks.” She said she kicked the boy four or five times when he tried stopping the planks, and that she made him start over when his belly almost touched the ground.
“I think we did about seven or eight back-to-back” one-minute planks, Bradshaw told police.
Bradshaw admitted she was yelling and kicking the boy while he was doing the planks, police said in charging documents.
Bradshaw told police that she checked on the boy all night Sunday because the bruise looked much worse, but she never sought medical attention for him.
In court on Thursday, Gallatin County prosecutor Jaydan Johnson asked that Judge West release Bradshaw because she was “exceptionally pregnant.” He asked the judge to prohibit her from having contact with kids, including the alleged victim in the case, and her husband.
Andrea Collins, representing Bradshaw, did not object to releasing Bradshaw but said that Bradshaw’s husband is the family’s sole provider. She said that Bradshaw is two and half weeks from giving birth and asked that Bradshaw be allowed to have contact with her husband.
“They do live together and that would create a significant hardship for her not to be in contact with her husband,” Collins said.
Judge West sided with Collins but ordered that Bradshaw not discuss the circumstances of the case with her husband. He also ordered that Bradshaw not come within 1,500 feet from the alleged victim and have no contact with kids under 18.
If convicted, Bradshaw could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 40 years in prison.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.