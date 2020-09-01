Workers have dug a big hole in a road in Yellowstone National Park to get rid of contamination from 3,000 gallons of gas that spilled when a tanker tipped over last week.
Park officials said in a news release late Tuesday afternoon that crews had dug a hole that’s 100 feet wide, 100 feet long and 10 feet deep to analyze the extent of the spill and get rid of contaminated soil. Contaminated material will be disposed of in an appropriate facility, according to the park.
As a result, the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge is still closed. The park said it hopes to reopen the road within a week, after the cleanup is over and the hole is filled.
The tanker was the back half of a tandem trailer pulled by a semi-truck. It was hauling gas to facilities in the park. It tipped over on Thursday, spilling the gas.
The gas was spilled on the west side of the road. Park officials said they had no evidence that the gas reached the Yellowstone River, which runs along the east side of the road.
It was the largest roadside fuel spill in the park in nearly 20 years.
Hayden Valley can still be reached from Canyon Village, but there is no access from the south. Fishing Bridge can still be reached from the East Entrance Road.
