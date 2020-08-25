Firefighters mopping up after the Bradley Creek fire strolled the charred hills southeast of Norris on Tuesday as workers atop utility poles repaired damaged power lines.
Fire crews have been working to contain the blaze since Sunday afternoon, when it was first detected above Norris Hot Springs along the Bradley Creek drainage. The grass and timber fire had spread to 1,870 acres by Tuesday morning. By Tuesday evening, it was 75% contained.
The fire blackened the hills above Norris Hot Springs, damaged power lines and killed livestock, according to Crystal Beckman, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. It also prompted officials to temporarily close Highway 28 because of smoke.
All closures have since been lifted, and no structures have been damaged, she said. The fire, which burned private land and land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Montana State University, hasn’t grown since Monday. The cause is still unknown.
Crews from NorthWestern Energy were cleared Tuesday morning to repair transmission structures damaged by the fire, Heather Bellamy, a NorthWestern Energy spokesperson, wrote in an email. She expected repairs would be completed by Tuesday evening.
No power outages were caused by the fire.
“We thank the personnel working to repair this damage and ensure reliable energy service for our customers,” Bellamy wrote. “The safety of our crews, our customers and our communities is NorthWestern Energy’s priority.”
Volunteer firefighters from the Madison Valley Rural Fire Department and Harrison Fire Department led Sunday’s initial attack, Beckman said. Crews initially thought the fire had been wrangled, but a shift in winds prompted the county to call in more resources.
Air resources and local engines were called in Sunday evening, and crews from the DNRC arrived Monday morning. The Forest Service also provided engines, Beckman said.
As of Tuesday night, 95 people, including a Type 1 crew from Helena and a Type 2 crew, were responding to the fire. Thirteen engines and heavy equipment were also responding.
Beckman said the Helena hotshots would be directed to a fire near Seeley Lake later in the day, as favorable winds Tuesday morning and rains Monday night helped crews to contain the Bradley Creek fire. She anticipated thunderstorms and changing winds would help direct the fire away from fuels Tuesday evening.
“Grass fuels burn quickly, and forested areas with conifers take a lot longer to burn,” she said.
Dillon Campbell, the general manager of Norris Hot Springs, said he had to evacuate guests on Sunday after they saw smoke. After he saw flames on a hill nearby, he decided to drive to a nearby gas station to talk with a deputy, who advised him to evacuate the springs.
Though Campbell was concerned the fire might come nearer, he said the area has a good natural barrier.
Bill Warner, who works at the Sinclair gas station in Norris, said he saw smoke coming up, and was concerned about the fire approaching the town.
However, he said speedy mobilization from crews kept the flames from spreading too close.
“It just comes in so fast,” he said. “They’re a lot of good guys. They get on it quick.”
