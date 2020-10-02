Madison County officials said firefighters made significant progress Thursday containing a fire that burned approximately 2,000 acres south of Three Forks.
Bonnie O’Neill, a Madison County spokesperson, said firefighters contained 30% of the Antelope fire’s perimeter, but firefighters didn’t expect it would spread much further because of the rough terrain. Its acreage didn’t increase Thursday.
No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported Thursday. A lack of wind helped efforts to minimize the spread, O’Neill said. “It’s doing better than we anticipated.”
Approximately 65 people Thursday worked on the fire, according to O’Neill. A dozer finished cutting lines on the fire’s north and south ends in the morning.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating the cause of the fire, which sparked Tuesday afternoon two miles north of Harrison between highways 287 and 359. It tore through sagebrush, juniper and grassland on Bureau of Land Management and private land in the London Hills between Sappington and Summit Valley.
Estimates from officials Tuesday night put the fire at 100 or more acres, but the acreage Wednesday afternoon was updated to just under 2,000.
Firefighters working on the Bridger Foothills fire assisted crews fighting the Antelope fire Tuesday night, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The Bridger Foothills fire was 83% contained Thursday morning, with crews continuing to mop up hot spots and grid the area. There were 18 people working on the fire.
A small closure was still in effect on trails heading south from Bridger Bowl and east from the Bridger Ridge Trail #513. Forest Service officials Thursday reminded recreators to be mindful of spreading weeds in the burn area. They encouraged people to clean their gear.
Officials expected management of the fire would be transferred to the Bozeman Ranger District Friday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.