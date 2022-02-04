Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
BELGRADE — Firefighters from all over Gallatin County worked to put out a grain elevator fire in downtown Belgrade on Friday morning.
Teams of firefighters could be seen spraying water onto the Columbia Grain Facility in downtown Belgrade from high atop crane lift ladders around 10 a.m. on Friday.
The main building appeared to be a total loss, according to Central Valley Fire District Interim Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie. He could not confirm the extent of the damage to grain bins near the elevator.
The fire could be seen smoldering at 110 Northern Pacific Avenue throughout Friday morning. It kicked up a stream of smoke that drifted across Belgrade beneath the viewshed of the Bridger Mountains.
Multiple parties first reported the fire to dispatch at around 7:08 a.m., Zlomie said.
Crews from Central Valley Fire District, Bozeman Fire, Big Sky Fire Department, Hyalite Rural Fire District, Amsterdam Fire Department, Livingston Fire Department and Gallatin Gateway Fire Department were called in. So was an American Medical Response team.
As of Friday morning, no one had been injured in the fire, according to Zlomie. Montana Highway Patrol deployed a drone to help crews assess hot spots throughout the area. Several streets in the area, including Northern Pacific Avenue, were blocked off.
A Montana state fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause, along with the Belgrade Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Zlomie said. Heavy equipment and more crews were set to arrive later on in the day, he said.
“Right now we’re putting water on it to reduce residual heat,” he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
