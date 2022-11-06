‘Creating a beautiful world’: Remembering downtown Bozeman artist Buzzard

One of the first times she met Dennis “Buzzard” Dungan, he was sitting on a bench in front of the Bozeman Public Library with his arms spread wide and his face turned up toward the sun, soaking it all in.
Kristin Hamburg can still picture Buzzard like that, completely at peace. For Hamburg, who works for the Human Resources Development Council, it was emblematic of a man who deeply loved life.
Buzzard, a fixture of downtown Bozeman known for painting windows and chipping ice from sidewalks, died on Oct. 30 of cancer. He was 72.
Hamburg, who helped care for Buzzard in his final days, said he held on longer than they expected.
“He loved life so much. He loved his life, he loved Bozeman, he loved his friends, he loved his family, he loved everything about life, from amazingly good food at the Co-op to having coffee at Wild Joe’s to looking out the window to feeling the sunshine on his face,” Hamburg said. “He just loved living and it was hard for him to let go.”
In the days since his passing, people who knew Buzzard talked about how he made downtown Bozeman a more beautiful place.
Part of that was through his art — bold paintings on canvas he would whip up in Wild Joe’s Coffee Spot, his unofficial studio, and colorful designs he would paint on the windows of downtown businesses.
But his friendly smile and demeanor did just as much to bring beauty to Bozeman, where business owners and friends remember a charming, kind man who would take any generosity directed his way and turn around and give it back.
“He was incredibly generous. There wasn’t anything he had that he wouldn’t give to someone else,” Hamburg said. “Every time someone was kind to him, which was a daily occurrence … he felt it deeper than most people did.”
One of the ways he did that was by making it his mission to clear ice away from the downtown sidewalks — something he started after he saw someone slip and fall, Hamburg said.
Buzzard struggled with homelessness when he first got to Bozeman. Eventually, Hamburg and HRDC helped him acquire housing. It started with a month-long stay at a hotel, which helped him get on his feet enough to get housing in the Boulevard Apartments.
For some, he slowly became just as much a part of downtown Bozeman as the Hotel Baxter sign or the Bangtail Bicycles horse.
Erica Brubaker, with Wild Joe’s Coffee Spot on Main Street, remembers the first time Buzzard came into the shop. She was struck right away by how kind he was.
Soon, he was coming into the shop regularly, where he would paint every day for hours.
The employees loved him. Customers would watch him work in awe. Little kids would come up and talk to him about his art. Buzzard would often give kids a canvas and some markers so they could go home and create their own art.
People were drawn to his laugh, his smile, and his unique worldview, Brubaker said.
“He was actively trying to keep himself well and also creating a beautiful world for everybody else at the same time,” Brubaker said. “Buzzard was the type of person who made you want to laugh and give and see the world through his eyes.”
Buzzard was an artist at heart, said Billy McWilliams, who owns Erotique downtown. In addition to painting, he was also a musician. When Buzzard got into an accident a few years ago, he had limited use of his right hand for a while.
No matter — he was able to teach himself to paint with his left hand, McWilliams said.
“He lived for art. He believed in it, and he just had to do it,” McWilliams said.
Hamburg said she saw some urgency in his art — he did it to survive, she said. In his last few days, they set up his last painting near his bed and put markers within reach. Every so often, Hamburg siad, he would reach for a marker to make a small change to the painting.
“Buzzard wasn’t perfect, he had dark days and he struggled a lot to be happy, but art and music would always bring it back, and friendships,” Hamburg said.
Part of Buzzard’s art expression were colorful window paintings downtown. Chris Saboda, owner of Bangtail Bicycles on Main Street, said Buzzard would come in and offer to paint their windows.
They always said yes, Saboda said. In return, the shop helped fix Buzzard’s wheels when he needed repairs, and gave him a pedal-assist trike after he got into an accident a few years ago.
“He lived a tough life, but he always had a smile on his face,” Saboda siad. “I never heard anything other than positivity whenever you talked to him.”
McWilliams also remembers Buzzard’s positivity. He struggled with homelessness and mental health issues and had a strained relationship with his family, McWilliams said.
But despite all this, he managed to hold onto his empathy and compassion.
“He just wanted love,” McWilliams said. “He brought out the good in people, and how many people could do that?”
A memorial is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Wild Joes from 6 to 9 p.m.
