‘Creating a beautiful world’: Remembering downtown Bozeman artist Buzzard

One of the first times she met Dennis “Buzzard” Dungan, he was sitting on a bench in front of the Bozeman Public Library with his arms spread wide and his face turned up toward the sun, soaking it all in.

Kristin Hamburg can still picture Buzzard like that, completely at peace. For Hamburg, who works for the Human Resources Development Council, it was emblematic of a man who deeply loved life.

Buzzard, a fixture of downtown Bozeman known for painting windows and chipping ice from sidewalks, died on Oct. 30 of cancer. He was 72.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

