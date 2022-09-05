Since her boss signed House Bill 702, which barred Montana employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has been directing the state’s Department of Labor to send “educational” letters to businesses that have been reported by constituents.
Many of those letters demanded a written response within seven days and included language that violating the new law could lead to criminal penalties.
Those letters were sent to healthcare facilities, a conference for cancer survivors, Big Sky Resort and even the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
How Montana’s Department of Labor and Industry and the state’s Human Rights Bureau have enforced the new controversial law was detailed in a raft of new legal filings in federal district court, where the law, passed by the 2021 Legislature, has been challenged as a violation of due process, as well as contradictory to federal law.
Department of Labor Chief of Staff John Elizandro told attorneys in the case that the state was sending letters with Commissioner Laurie Esau’s authority and signature — a new procedure. The Montana Human Rights Bureau is the official state agency charged with investigating human rights complaints, and that includes vaccination discrimination, created by HB702. However, Elizandro described a separate process developed by the department that entailed collecting complaints that were called into the department, as well as coordinated with the Governor’s Office.
“We would become aware from reports from individuals who contacted, from the legislators who contacted us, from the Governor’s Office, if they received a constituent complaint, or if we just became aware of it through seeing it in the news media,” Elizandro said. “I know that (the Governor’s Office) share the department’s interest in ensuring that businesses, employers, and public accommodations were aware of it.”
Letters would be sent to businesses where employees had complained, and in one case, Juras herself reported the violation.
Juras reported the Ninth Circuit was holding a judicial conference at Big Sky. The conference’s registration materials said that attendees must be vaccinated.
“After becoming aware of the conference, we shared the specific statutes (in Montana law) to educate them and ensure they were aware of House Bill 702,” Elizandro said. “The lieutenant governor contacted me and indicated that attorneys who had wished to attend the conference had contacted her with concerns about the requirement.”
The department, though, appears to have gone even a step further than normal for the conference, warning, “The conference website, registration form, and all associated materials must be revised immediately to conform to Montana law and remove any references to requirements of vaccination or proof of vaccination as a condition of attendance.”
The letter from Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau also directed them to “let my office know once these changes have been made and your organization is complying with state law.”
Elizandro testified that Juras played an active part in enforcement of the vaccination law for more than a year-and-a-half.
“The lieutenant governor played an active role in the department’s outreach and education efforts,” Elizandro said. “And was helpful in identifying employers that may not have been aware of House Bill 702.”
Samples of the “educational letters” were included as part of the court file, and the letters included guidance from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office and said, “COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including as a condition of employment, are illegal in Montana, and state law makes clear that contract terms that violate Montana public policy are unenforceable. As such, President Biden’s order is unenforceable.”
In September 2021, the Biden administration ordered that all contractors and businesses that provide services or products to the federal government ensure their employees were vaccinated. The order was later struck down by the federal courts as too broad and exceeding Biden’s authority, but the courts left other mandates, like those for some healthcare settings, in place.
The “educational letters” also order the recipients to respond in writing within seven days and warns, “continued discrimination against employees based on vaccination status may constitute a willful violation of Montana law subject to criminal penalties.”
