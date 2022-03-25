Business and Health Reporter
Another Gallatin County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, the Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Friday.
A man in his 80s died in a county hospital the week of Feb. 27, according to a Friday press release from the health department.
His death brings the countywide total to 118 deaths. As of Friday, six people were hospitalized in the county.
Gallatin County has continued a months-long decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The seven-day rolling average of 24 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 29% decrease from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
As of Friday, the county had 39 active cases, down from 52 the week before.
Statewide COVID-19 cases have also been declining, with 426 active cases and 27 hospitalizations on Friday. To date, 3,242 Montanans have died due to COVID-19.
According to the county’s weekly report, the average number of tests that returned a positive result in Gallatin County also decreased to 2.4% on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — now anyone 5 years or older — remained at 63%, where it’s hovered for nearly a month.
Gallatin County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 55%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 65%.
Gallatin County is experiencing “low transmission,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Low transmission is characterized as a county having fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over the seven days and fewer than 10 new hospital admissions, according to the CDC criteria.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
