As COVID-19 cases continue a downward trend in Gallatin County, the Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Friday a move to a fully automated case investigation and contact tracing system.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department cited a change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that recommends switching from universal contact tracing to focusing efforts on high-risk settings.
Instead of investigating every case in the county, the health department will focus on disease investigation efforts in high-risk congregate settings like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, and the detention center, Public Health Officer Lori Christenson said in a press release.
The health department has moved to an automated case investigation and tracing system, using text messages to alert people of their positive COVID-19 case and provide isolation information.
Text messages will originate from the number 406-224-6446 on a HIPAA-compliant platform, the health department stated in the release. This is a phone number specifically used by the health department for this purpose.
For those who don’t have a cell phone or are unable to receive text messages, the health department will follow up with a phone call.
“It is appropriate for us to transition our resources towards strategies to lessen the impact of COVID-19 by focusing efforts on the most severe outcomes — hospitalizations and deaths — now that we have more tools for prevention and care,” Christenson said in the release.
The CDC also updated a dataset aimed to help counties understand how COVID-19 is being spread and how prevalent the disease is within the counties.
Dubbed COVID-19 Community Levels, the CDC combines three metrics: the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital and the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in the hospital with COVID-19 patients.
The CDC said the new data acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in cases and strain on the health care system of a given area.
Gallatin County ranks as “low” under the new CDC guidelines. That means, people can take minimal precautions against COVID-19 and may not need to wear a mask at all.
In a press release the health department said people with symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test, or who were exposed to a positive case should continue to wear a mask regardless of CDC guidelines.
“We are not at the end of the pandemic yet, but we do need to adapt to a new phase based on our current situation,” Christenson said.
The new CDC guidance comes as much of the U.S., including Montana, experiences a decline in COVID-19 cases.
After a spike in cases in January, cases in Gallatin County have continued to fall.
The seven-day rolling average of 16 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 37% decrease from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
As of Friday, the county had 116 active cases. That is compared to 205 cases last Friday, and over 302 two weeks before.
To date, 116 Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19. As of Friday, 14 people were hospitalized in the county.
Statewide COVID-19 cases have also been declining.
As of Friday, Montana had 1,443 active cases. Ninety Montanans were hospitalized. In total, 3,172 Montanans have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
About 63% of Gallatin County residents were fully vaccinated. The county has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.