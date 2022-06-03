Gallatin County added the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state this week, as cases climbed statewide.
The county added 301 new cases since last Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Missoula County added the second highest number of cases at 192 since last Friday.
The state overall saw a 25% increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported week-over-week.
Cases have begun to climb again in Gallatin County over the last month — although the weekly rolling average stayed relatively unchanged since last week.
Gallatin County had 530 active cases on Friday. Six people were hospitalized, according to the health department.
The weekly average of cases has increased 99% over the past four weeks.
Gallatin County’s community transmission is in “medium transmission,” with 269 cases per 100,000 and seven COVID-19 patients per 100,000 people over the past 7 days, according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medium transmission is characterized by a county having more than 200 new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days and having more than a certain number of COVID-19 patients admitted over the past seven days.
Neighboring Park County is experiencing “high transmission,” with 307 new cases per 100,000 people and 19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
The rate of percent positive tests in Gallatin County was 21.1%, a 20% increase from the week before, according to the health department’s report.
The report notes a percent positive rate of 10% or higher may indicate not enough testing is being done to catch all COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — anyone 5 years old or older — remained unchanged at 64%, where it has hovered for about a month.
Gallatin County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 55%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 66%.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.