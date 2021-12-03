Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A sign on the front door of Vargo's Jazz City & Books instructs customers to wear a mask on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A woman looks through a shopping bag while walking along Main Street in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A man pulls his mask down while crossing a crosswalk in downtown Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the midst of the holiday season, COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County have declined for the third week in a row.For several weeks, cases have ebbed and flowed in Gallatin County. But this week’s 15% decrease in the seven-day rolling average is the third week in a row that the county has seen a weekly decline.“This is a good trend to see,” said Lori Christenson, the Gallatin City-County public health officer. “We hope that that trend stays with us.” The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents was 33.9, a 15% decrease from the week before, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 report.Ahead of more holiday events, gatherings and festivities, Christenson said it was imperative people continued to be cautious to keep cases ticking down.That includes wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, getting tested, canceling or postponing parties when sick, and getting vaccinated.The county’s percent positive rate — which health officials use to monitor the levels of community transmission in the county and indicates if enough testing is being done — was at 9.5%.As of Friday, Montana had 3,530 cases. To date, 2,739 Montanans have died of complications due to COVID-19. There were 187 people hospitalized with the disease Friday.The county had 316 active cases as of Friday. Another COVID-19 death announced Friday brings the total in the county to 103.A woman in her 80s died at an assisted living facility in the county in early November. The health department received her death certificate with the cause of death this week, Christenson said.Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident commander, said there were 17 COVID-19 patients at Deaconess Hospital and one at Big Sky Medical Center.Deaconess Hospital’s ICU was at 95% capacity, Kujawa said. Nine of the 19 patients in the ICU on Friday were COVID-19 patients.The majority of those in the ICU were unvaccinated, she said.Most state and federal data has found that people who are unvaccinated are at greater risk for becoming severely ill or even dying from COVID-19.From April to Nov. 27, Gallatin County saw 362 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 302 individuals, or about 83%, were unvaccinated, according to the health department.That mirrors statewide data from DPHHS that show people who are unvaccinated make up the majority of hospitalized cases and deaths. Between April and late November, 77% of those who died and 83% of people that were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.For those unvaccinated, the median age for hospitalization was 62 and 70 for death.For vaccinated individuals the median age for hospitalization was 74 and 82 for death, according to the state analysis.To date, Montana has reported a little over 14,000 breakthrough cases, where a fully vaccinated person still contracts COVID-19.Of those breakthrough cases, 229 fully vaccinated people have died and 829 were hospitalizedAs of Friday, Montana has not reported any cases of the omicron variant. A new “variant of concern,” omicron was first detected in South Africa and has now been found in over a dozen countries including the U.S.The omicron variant has been found in California, New York, Minnesota, Hawaii and Colorado.Statewide, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and partnering labs, sequence COVID-19 tests for all variants — including omicron.As for Gallatin County, Christenson said the response to the omicron variant from the health department will remain largely the same.“We’ll continue to follow existing protocols and guidance for case investigations and contract tracing,” Christenson said.Much remains unknown about omicron, like whether it will be more severe than other variants, but Christenson emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose.Booster doses for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available to anyone over 18 years old at least six months after receiving a second dose.A booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone over 18 years old at least 2 months after getting the primary J&J shot.Christenson said health officials across the county have administered just over 16,400 booster doses.In Gallatin County about 58% of the eligible population — anyone 5 years or older — is fully vaccinated. Overall, 51% of eligible Montanans have been vaccinated.“Vaccination does remain vital. They are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death,” Christenson said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booster Shot Lori Christenson Gallatin County Vaccine Medicine Hospital Immunology Patient Kallie Kujawa Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 2 hrs ago Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 2 hrs ago News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week 2 hrs ago City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges 3 hrs ago Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Dec 2, 2021 Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Dec 2, 2021 What to read next Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County surpass 100 Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Boehmer, Daniel Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Latest Local Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 2 hrs ago Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 2 hrs ago Bozeman Finance Department to close to visitors after noon 2 hrs ago Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week 2 hrs ago