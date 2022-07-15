As the U.S. sees another uptick in COVID-19 cases, Gallatin County is still experiencing high transmission rates as cases remain elevated.
Gallatin County reported 290 new cases this week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 438 active cases with eight hospitalizations. To date, 123 people have died.
Cases have remained steady this month, with little increase or decrease reported by the health department.
As of Friday, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases was at 35.8 per 100,000 residents, up about 10% from last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly report.
Still, the county is seeing “high transmissions levels,” according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
High transmission is characterized as a county having more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days and having over 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions over seven days.
Gallatin County’s community transmission is in “high transmission,” with 249 cases per 100,000 and 12 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past 7 days.
The CDC recommends people wear a mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, while community transmission levels are high.
The percentage of positive tests in Gallatin County was 26.1%, according to the health department’s report.
The report notes a percent positive rate of 10% or higher may indicate not enough testing is being done to catch all COVID-19 cases.
Montana added 2,648 new cases since last Friday. As of Friday, the state had 2,868 active cases.
After remaining relatively steady, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are starting to swing upwards again. Hospitalizations have doubled since April, the Associated Press reported.
Some of that uptick is due to two variants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are more infectious subvariants of the omicron variant and have become the dominant strains in the U.S.
The BA.5 strain accounts for 60% of new cases across the U.S., according to CDC estimates.
In Montana, BA.4 and BA.5 have begun to circulate. A DPHHS report said that a case of BA.4 was first identified in Montana on May 4. BA.5 was first reported on May 31.
Since then, the two strands are quickly overtaking other omicron variants. As of July 9, of 122 COVID-19 samples sequenced by DPHHS for variants 41% was BA.2.12 and 37% of cases were BA.5 cases.
The remainder was BA.4, at 16%, and BA.2, at 6%, variants.
In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — anyone 5 years old or older — remained unchanged at 61%, where it has hovered for over a month.
Gallatin County has the fourth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 53%, according to DPHHS. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 67%.
Only about 28% of adults ages 50 years and older across the U.S. with a first booster dose have received a second booster dose, according to the CDC.