COVID cases increased this week in Gallatin County, bucking five-week downward trend By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 24, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A masked man walks by the entrance to an art gallery in downtown Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cases of COVID-19 are trending upward again after several weeks of declining case numbers in Gallatin County.The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 people was 26.3, up from last week’s average of 20.1, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.The 31% increase in the seven-day rolling average broke a five week stretch of declining case numbers in the county. Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Officer, said in an email Thursday that people should remain thoughtful of protective measures — like wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, or getting a booster dose — to keep themselves and others safe.She said people who have symptoms should get tested immediately and to stay home.“Understanding these risks, taking precautions and being very thoughtful about reducing risks while you gather is important for the protection of the people you care about and love,” Christenson said.Gallatin County’s percent positive rate — the rate health officials use to determine if enough testing is being done in the county — increased by 6%. That puts the county’s percent positive seven-day rolling average at 6.8%, according to the surveillance report.The health department switched from onsite testing locations to providing people with at-home tests last week. The kits are limited, and will be available for in-person pick up at the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the Belgrade Library, Three Rivers Clinic in Three Forks, HRDC locations, the Hebgen Basin Fire District and for delivery-only at West Yellowstone Social Services, according to the health department’s website.President Joe Biden announced this week that 500 million at-home COVID-19 testing kits would be purchased by the federal government, and distributed by January.Occupied critical care beds at Bozeman Health and Big Sky Medical Center stayed the same as last week at 95%. Occupied non-critical care beds decreased from 83% last week to 76% this week, however.The number of fully-vaccinated people in Gallatin County increased only slightly since last week. Kids aged 5-11 had the largest increase of 2%, according to the surveillance report.COVID-19 cases have increased throughout the U.S. in December. The omicron variant has now been detected in most states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.The new variant was detected in Gallatin County earlier this month. Two people in their 30s who had traveled to South Africa tested positive for the variant after returning to Montana. 