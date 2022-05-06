Cases of COVID-19 have increased again in Gallatin County, despite transmission of the virus remaining low.
There were 199 active cases in the county and three hospitalizations on Friday, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard. The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents was 17.9 as of May 4, a 52.99% increase from the week before.
This week’s jump in average cases continues a two-week trend. Last week, the health department reported that the seven-day rolling average of cases had increased to 11.6, a 48.72% increase from the previous week.
No new deaths were accounted for in this week’s report. Four deaths due to complications from COVID-19 were reported last week, bringing the total deaths in Gallatin County to 122. Those deaths happened over a three-month stretch from January to March.
A male in his 60s died at a hospital the week of Jan. 9; a male in his 70s died at a long term care facility the week of Feb. 20; a male in his 80s died out of state the week of March 13; and a female in her 80s died at a long-term care facility the week of March 20.
Last week’s report stated that the deaths were added after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services performed an audit of its records.
The rate of percent positive tests in Gallatin County was 11.8%, a 110.71% increase from the week before. A percent positive rate of 10% or higher means more testing may be necessary to avoid missing a large number of cases, the report states.
As of Friday, 63% of the eligible population in Gallatin County has been fully vaccinated. No age group from 5 to 80 years old and older saw an increase in vaccination percentage.
People aged 70 to 80 years old and older remain the highest percentage of the population in the county that are fully vaccinated at 88%.
Children between 5 and 11 years old are the least vaccinated percentage of the county’s population, with a 27% fully-vaccinated rate.
While cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Gallatin County and elsewhere, the state announced earlier this week that it would be dropping daily COVID-19 updates and switching to a weekly format.
The DPHHS cited lower transmission levels and caseloads as the reason for the change. Friday was the final daily update on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
New updates, which include hospitalizations, cumulative cases, deaths and vaccination rates, will be posted on Fridays each week.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.