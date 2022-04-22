COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County have increased over 100% in the last week, mirroring national trends as the BA.2 Omicron subvariant spread across the country.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 79 active cases on Friday, with one current hospitalization. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents was 53.9 as of Wednesday, April 20, which is a 117% increase from 24.8 cases per 100,00 residents a week before.
Health Officer Lori Christenson said the increase in cases is “not yet cause for alarm” in a statement.
“Increasing case numbers is not unexpected given the trends we have seen in other parts of the nation due to a highly transmissible sub variant of Omicron known as BA.2,” Christenson said. “We are grateful our hospitalizations remain very low at this time and am hopeful that remains the situation.”
The county’s transmission levels are still in the “low” category according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning the county has fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
According to the health department’s weekly report — the rate of positive results returned for the number of tests done decreased over last week, from 4.9% on April 12 to 3.5% on April 19.
A positivity rate over 10% is generally taken as a sign that more testing is needed.
Christenson said it is important for people to report their positive at-home tests. People can do so at https://montanagovernment-aijle.formstack.com/forms/montana_covid_home_test_reporting.
“This is a good time to pause and reflect on our own personal risk calculations and to remind the community how important it is to stay up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine, to stay home when you are sick, and get tested if you have symptoms,” Christenson said.
As of April 18, 63% of the eligible population in Gallatin County — those five and older — had two doses of the vaccine, according to the health department. A second booster dose was approved for those 50 and older and people who are immunocompromised in late march. More information on COVID-19 vaccines and appointments can be found at healthygallatin.org.
The uptick in cases comes as a federal judge struck down the federal travel mask mandate in a ruling this week, meaning masks are no longer required in airports or on airplanes.
Days before the judge’s ruling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the mandate until early May to allow for more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus, which is now the dominant variant in the country.
The CDC still recommends people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.