top story COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A pair of pedestrians walk along Main St. in Bozeman on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A person wearing a mask waits for a Streamline bus at the downtown transfer station on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the first seven days of the new year, Gallatin County added nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.The seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 this week was 135.6, a 60% increase from the week before, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly surveillance report.During a press conference Friday, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said the amount of virus circulating around the county is higher than reported case counts. As of Friday, Gallatin County had 1,236 active cases. Coming out of the holidays, and with the surge in cases, the health department has been behind in inputting data into the tracking system that reports cases."The reality is that there are likely a lot more cases circulating in the community,” Christenson said.With the surge in cases, Gallatin County sits about 8 times higher than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's classification for “high transmission."With that high transmission the health department, following CDC guidance, strongly recommends both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear a mask in public.The county’s percent positive rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of all people tested — has also spiked.As of Tuesday, the percent positivity rate was at 29.2%, up from 18% last week. The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.Health officials also use the rate to monitor the levels of community transmission in the county.“That positivity rate is really very indicative of the amount of disease we have in our community right now,” Christenson said.In Gallatin County, about 61% of the eligible population — everyone over 5 years old — have been fully vaccinated. That’s above Montana’s vaccination rate of about 53%.Despite a rise in cases, the county has yet to see a marked increase in hospitalizations. Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s lead COVID-19 incident commander, said the health care system was bracing for an increase in hospitalizations. “We’re watching and waiting,” Kujawa said. “We don’t really know what will happen … but we are seeing those extreme spikes (in positive cases) in the community. So, we’re highly concerned.”As of Friday, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had 17 COVID-19 patients. Four of 18 patients in the hospital’s critical care unit were COVID-19 positive. The ICU, which has 20 beds, was at 90% capacity, Kujawa said.The hospital’s medical unit and surgical unit were at 97% and 89% capacity, respectively.The health department on Wednesday also announced three more deaths due to complications from COVID-19.All three deaths occurred the week of Dec. 12. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s both died at a county hospital, and a Gallatin County resident in her 50s died in a hospital out of state.The three deaths bring the countywide total to 107. Sixty-eight of those deaths occurred in 2021.Gallatin County is leading Montana’s surge in COVID-19 cases, accounting for a little over 20% of all active cases statewide. As of Friday, Montana added 1,161 new cases, for a total of 6,111 active cases.The omicron variant, now sweeping the nation, has become the dominant strain actively circulating in Montana, surpassing the delta variant.As of Jan. 4, there have been 84 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Montana, according to a report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. DPHHS checks a number of tests collected from across the state for specific variants.Of 33 specimens sequenced the week of Dec. 25, 79% were omicron. The remaining were delta. The week prior, only 57% of specimens collected were omicron, marking a rise in the variant’s prevalence.For Gallatin County, the number of breakthrough cases, where a fully vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, in the final week of December was about 50% of all cases, according to the weekly report.Hospitalizations, while down overall from previous weeks, was also seeing a near equal split between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.“What we are seeing nationally is that fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated,” Christenson said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Lori Christenson Positivity Rate Medicine Hospital Immunology Hospitalization Kallie Kujawa Total Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County 6 hrs ago Education Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge 6 hrs ago News Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court 7 hrs ago Regional News Yellowstone Shortline Trail Project receives grant to design and install interpretive signs 8 hrs ago State Lawsuit challenging Keystone XL revocation dismissed as moot 8 hrs ago News Governor visits Gallatin Gateway reclaimed lumber company, talks business equipment tax Jan 7, 2022 What to read next News COVID-19 spreading fast through Gallatin County Education Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge News Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court Regional News Yellowstone Shortline Trail Project receives grant to design and install interpretive signs State Lawsuit challenging Keystone XL revocation dismissed as moot News Governor visits Gallatin Gateway reclaimed lumber company, talks business equipment tax Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge Posted: 5:30 p.m. COVID-19 surge strains testing sites across Gallatin County Posted: 5 p.m. Letter to the editor: Daines, Gianforte need to step up on vaccine push Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Brucellosis detected in animal from Madison County livestock herd Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 Bozeman Health opening convenience care clinic in Four Corners Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 Latest Local Florida A&M's Isaiah Land narrowly beats Montana State's Troy Andersen for Buchanan Award 3 hrs ago Five things to watch as Montana State takes on North Dakota State in the FCS championship 5 hrs ago Bozeman high schools to return to mask requirement as cases surge 6 hrs ago Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court 7 hrs ago