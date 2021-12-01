Support Local Journalism


Three more Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who’ve died in the county since the start of the pandemic to over 100.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced the 100th, 101st and 102nd deaths in a press release on Wednesday.

The three reported deaths occurred between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. The health department received the death certificates attributing the deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s died the week of Nov. 7 in a hospital. A woman in her 70s died in a hospital and a man in his 30s died in a hospital, both the week of Nov. 14.

A spokesperson with the health department confirmed that the man in his 30s is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the county to date.

More COVID-19 deaths have occurred in 2021 than in 2020 in Gallatin County. Of the 102 total deaths in Gallatin County since the start of the pandemic, 64 were reported in 2021.

Over half of those deaths, 38, have happened since late August, when cases again began to rise with the arrival of the delta variant.

Vaccines protecting against COVID-19 have been available to all adults in Montana since early spring and booster shots have been available to most since September.

In Gallatin County, 58% of the eligible population — people 5 years and older — are fully vaccinated. That’s above the statewide vaccination rate of 51%.

From April to Nov. 27, Gallatin County saw 362 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 302 individuals, or about 83%, were unvaccinated, according to the health department.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department has previously declined to share the vaccination status of those who have died, primarily out of respect for the family of the deceased.

Public Health Officer Lori Christenson has previously told the Chronicle that she believed reporting on the vaccination status of the small number of local deaths wouldn’t provide a clear picture of vaccine efficacy and pointed to statewide and national data on vaccine efficacy.

According to data from DPHHS, 77% of those who died and 83% of hospitalized people between April and mid-November due to complications from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

To date, Montana has reported a little over 14,000 breakthrough cases — where a fully vaccinated person still contracts COVID-19 — since September 2020.

Of those breakthrough cases, 229 fully vaccinated people have died and 829 were hospitalized.

The state reported an additional 51 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, during routine data reconciliation. Those deaths brought the statewide total to 2,722.

Seven of those deaths happened between March and August, eight in September, 27 in October and nine in November, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Counties reporting additional deaths found during data reconciliation include Ravalli, with 44 deaths, Yellowstone with two, and Lake, Lewis & Clark, Missoula, Powell each with one additional death.

As of Wednesday, there were 372 active COVID-19 cases and 21 hospitalizations in Gallatin County. Statewide, Montana saw 4,026 active cases on Wednesday and 220 active hospitalizations.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

