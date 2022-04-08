Gallatin County saw another increase in the weekly number of COVID-19 cases, bucking a months-long trend of declining case numbers.
The seven-day rolling average of 34.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 24.8% increase from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
As of Friday, the county had 48 active cases. Two people were hospitalized countywide. To date, 118 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.
Montana added 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the active total up to 319 cases and 13 active hospitalizations. To date, 3,255 Montanans have died due to COVID-19.
According to the county’s weekly report, the average number of tests that returned a positive result in Gallatin County increased to 3.5% on Tuesday from 2.1% the week before.
The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
Despite the increase in the weekly average of cases, Gallatin County is experiencing “low transmission,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Low transmission is characterized as a county having fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days and fewer than 10 new hospital admissions, according to the CDC criteria.
In Gallatin County, the vaccination rate for those eligible — anyone 5 years old or older — remained at 63%, where it’s hovered for about two months.
Gallatin County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
As of Friday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 55%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 65%.
Last week the Food & Drug Administration approved a second booster shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 50 and older and certain people who are immunocompromised.
The health department, at 215 W. Mendenhall St. in Bozeman, will be offering vaccine clinics for first, second or booster doses on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through the month of April.
On Tuesdays the health department will offer Moderna for adults 18 and older and Pfizer for people 12 years and older, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursdays the health department will offer the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Fridays the health department will offer Pfizer vaccines for anyone 12 years and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are preferred and can be made at healthygallatin.org.